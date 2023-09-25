HC adjourns meeting of promotion committee of NMC

Nashik, Sep 23

An engineer in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has appealed to the High Court that he was unfairly promoted. Therefore, the High Court (HC) has adjourned the meeting of the promotion committee of the Municipal Corporation for a period of four weeks, a hearing in this regard will be held in the High Court after three weeks.

It is said in the appeal that in the year 2017, the NMC promoted Sandip Jadhav first as Deputy Engineer and then directly as Executive Engineer. Petitioner Ravindra Raosaheb Patil contended that he was expected to be promoted according to actual seniority. He had filed a petition in the High Court in 2022. Meanwhile, a promotion committee meeting was organised in Nashik Municipal Corporation on September 16. After informing the court in this regard, the court has adjourned the meeting of this committee for four weeks.