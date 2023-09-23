‘Invest in Sri Lanka and expand your business’

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, SEP 22

Sri Lanka's Deputy High Commissioner Doraisamy Venkateshwaran assured that all kinds of support will be provided to the entrepreneurs who are ready to invest in Sri Lanka. Venkateshwaran was speaking during a meeting organised by AIMA.

He said that there are significant opportunities for Indian industries to grow in Sri Lanka, particularly in agriculture, textiles, and manufacturing sectors. He assured that any obstacles that may arise in this regard will be addressed through cooperation with offices in Chennai. Nikhil Panchal, the President of AIMA, encouraged entrepreneurs from Nashik to consider taking advantage of this opportunity to expand their businesses and explore the international market.

During the meeting held at AIMA, several notable individuals were present, including Lalit Boob, Yogita Aher, Sanjay Sonavane, Vivek Patil, Ravindra Mahadevkar, Ravindra Jhope, and others. Sanjay Sonavane provided information about various programmes and initiatives organised by the chamber. Lalit Boob, representing AIMA, shared details about upcoming events and activities planned by AIMA.

Sunil Nifadkar, Yogesh Ambedkar, Krutika Mahajan, Mayur Shelar, Vedant Kotkar, Niranjan Chopde, Umesh Kothavade, Yogesh Devare, Nikhil Aher, Akshay Athare, Sagar Borade, Harshal Kapde, Anil Shisave, Ashish Marathe, Ravi Samant, Kiran Mene, Govind Bagul, and other prominent business persons and entrepreneurs were present.