Jewellery Theft in Nashik: Rs 5 Crore Stolen from Home Finance Company

In Gangapur Naka, the aftermath of a sophisticated heist casts a long shadow as authorities reveal the daring theft of jewelry valued at an astounding Rs 5 crore from a prominent home finance firm. Shocking disclosures depict a scenario of collusion and careful orchestration, exposing a tangled web of deception that has rattled the local community.

Emerging details from the investigation indicate a pivotal role played by a housekeeping worker in the elaborate scheme. Identified as Tukaram Govardhan, aged 35 and residing in Uttamnagar, Navin CIDCO, he purportedly supplied vital information regarding the whereabouts of the safe and provided access to external accomplices. Although Govardhan may not have directly engaged in the criminal act, authorities detained him in hopes of garnering insights into the identities of those responsible.

Following his arrest by the Sarkarwada police and subsequent court appearance, Govardhan has been remanded to police custody for two days. Meanwhile, at ICICI Home Finance on old Gangapur Naka, the magnitude of the theft unfolds as investigators reveal the theft of 13 kg of gold jewellery, valued at Rs 4 crore 92 lakh, belonging to 222 customers from the lockers during the early hours of the morning.

The investigation has taken a sharp turn as suspicion converges on the bank premises. Police scrutiny extends to all officers, employees, and cleaning staff of the finance office, with interviews conducted and responses recorded meticulously. Govardhan's inconsistent statements led to intensified interrogation, eventually yielding critical information about access points, security measures, and CCTV surveillance, which were allegedly shared with known accomplices.

As efforts to apprehend the mastermind intensify, authorities are optimistic about recovering the stolen gold from the culprits. The suspects, described as local and seasoned criminals in Nashik, remain at large, prompting the deployment of specialized teams for their swift apprehension.

Details surrounding the identification of key suspects, including Govardhan, their roles in orchestrating the theft, and the division of spoils, are under intense scrutiny. Eyewitness accounts shed light on the meticulously planned operation, with one suspect donning a 'PPE kit' while the other concealed under a hoodie, executing their scheme with clinical precision.

The mode of entry, through an AC window devoid of security bars, underscores the brazenness of the perpetrators, who allegedly disabled the bank's alarm system with calculated ease. As the investigation unfolds, authorities remain vigilant, determined to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore a sense of security to the community gripped by this audacious crime. Stay tuned for further developments as the hunt for the culprits intensifies.