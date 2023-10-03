Leopards roaming free in Vadangali

Shailesh Karpe

Lokmat News Network

Sinnar, Sep 30

Four leopards are roaming free near Khadki Nullah, Komalwadi Phata in Vadangali Shivar, Sinnar taluka. These leopards are seen sheltering in a chiku garden during the day and roaming around at night. Residents caught leopards, who were playfully climbing up and down a neem tree enjoying themselves, on their mobile camera. The rough-and-tumble play of these leopards climbing up and down the neem tree was thrilling to watch, but the farmers who shot the video were quite terrified.

These leopards are reported to be staying in the chiku garden of Green Vision Farms Private Limited at Vadangali. The farm is owned by Sudesh Khule. On Wednesday night, the leopards were planning to attack bikers. But they could not attack two-wheelers due to the traffic of four-wheelers.

At around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, farmers Sandeep Ghule and Raju Jori of Komalwadi were travelling from Hivargaon to Komalwadi in their car, when they saw four leopards roaming freely on the road. After honking, three of the leopards climbed a neem tree on the roadside. The two farmers then video shot the entire scene from their mobile camera.

Info-

The biker who survived

Baburao Daud was travelling from Komalwadi on his motorbike. The leopards were crouching at the edge of the road, ready to pounce on bikers that were passing by. But as the traffic of four wheelers increased; horns and lights confused the leopards. They swiftly climbed a nearby tree. Jori and Ghule have captured the rough-and-tumble play of the leopards in the tree in two videos.