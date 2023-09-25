Lokmat Sakhi Manch bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Nashik, SEP 23

Members of Lokmat Sakhi Manch bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa, installed under the ‘Ti’ Cha Ganpati initiative, on Saturday, September 23, after five days of events and competitions. Women enjoyed playing Housie Hungama on the last day of the celebration. Winners of this competition received attractive presents, sponsored by Sony Gifts. Invited guests and Sakhi Manch members performed aarti before immersion of the Ganpati idol. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as women chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya during the procession. Women had a fun time for the last five days as they participated in various competitions such as Paithani ramp walk, Ukhane contest, Modak competition and so on. ‘Ti' Cha Ganpati was an initiative by Lokmat Sakhi Manch in association with Dr Varsha Chittiwad's Shrinivas Multispeciality Nursing Home. Women enjoyed this Ganesh Utsav like they had never done before just because of the ‘Ti’ Cha Ganpati initiative.

Guests present for the final aarti included:

BNI Abundance Nashik

President Shraddha Akula, Nidhi Vaishya, Heena Shah, Apurva Kallya, Shreeya Pande, Ekta Agarwal, Shweta Chandak, Neeta Arora (Launch Director), Dr Neeta Gawale, Sonali Gautam, Disha Shah, Payal Lalwani, Keya Raje (President of Bravo), Nilambari, and Dr Pallavi Deshpande.

Advocates Group

Adv Sonal Gaikar, Adv Pranita Joshi, Adv Neeta Sonawane, Adv Kanchan Sonawane, Adv Pournima Mahale, Adv Savita Thube, Adv Neeta Patil, Adv Gauri Acharya, and Adv Komal Pawar.

Inspiring Women Group

Rasika Amolik, Dr Swarali Deolikar, and Prachi Devasthali.

Navrang Mahila Mandal

Saroj Dashpute, Vaishali Nagre, Vaishali Thorat, Usha Rindhe, Bharati Sarode, Anita Bachhav, Vidya Pardeshi, Veena Khairnar, Sunanda Sonje, Chaitali Amrutkar, Rajasree Dehadray, and Ranjana Tambat.