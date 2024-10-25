Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Workers Protest in Nashik Over Assembly Seat Discontent

In Nashik, Congress workers staged a protest on Thursday, October 24, expressing anger over the party not securing any assembly seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhansabha election. Out of the four constituencies in Nashik city and across Nashik District, not a single seat has been allocated to Congress, sparking frustration among party workers and leaders.

The protest took place outside the Nashik City Congress Committee office, where party members voiced their dissatisfaction with Congress leaders and local office-bearers. Many believe that inadequate efforts by regional leaders and city presidents led to the exclusion of Congress from contesting any seats, which they fear could jeopardize the party's presence in the city.

Prominent Congress members, including leader Suresh Maru, Seva Dal President Vasant Thakur, Panchvati Block President Uddhav Pawar, CIDCO Block Congress President Viju Patil, Satpur Block Congress President Kailas Kadlak, office-bearer Bharat Patil, and Women’s Congress District President Vandana Patil, were present at the protest. They, along with other workers, blocked the Congress office to draw attention to their grievances.

The protest reflects the growing tension within the party as loyal Congress members demand stronger representation and efforts to maintain the party’s influence in Nashik. With no seats to contest, the future of Congress in Nashik appears uncertain, heightening concerns about the party's long-term presence in the region.