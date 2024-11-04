Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Devayani Pharande’s Re-Election Bid Strengthened as NCP and MNS Candidates Withdraw in Nashik Central

In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Mahayuti's candidate from Nashik Central, Devayani Pharande, has received a boost. Ranjan Thakre from Ajit Pawar's NCP faction and Ankush Pawar from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have decided to withdraw their candidacies, reducing competition for the Mahayuti alliance. Pharande, the sitting MLA, now has a clearer path in her re-election bid.

However, the situation remains complex for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Nashik Central. Dr. Hemlata Patil, a former Congress leader, has announced her decision to run as an independent after being denied a ticket by her party. The MVA has chosen Vasant Gite from the UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Sena as their official candidate for the constituency.

Patil has refused to withdraw her candidacy and is determined to contest the election independently. This move has posed a challenge for the MVA, creating a split in potential votes and unsettling the alliance's election strategy. The ongoing discord highlights the internal strife within the MVA as it braces for the upcoming election battle in Nashik Central.