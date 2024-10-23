Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 118 Nomination Forms Sold on First Day

The excitement for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 was evident as 118 nomination forms were sold on the first day of application sales. Aspirants from various constituencies in Nashik eagerly took their first step toward the electoral race. However, only two candidates officially filed their nominations on the opening day from Malegaon Outer and Nashik East constituencies.

Out of the five assembly constituencies in the Nashik city area, Nashik West saw the most activity, with 37 aspirants purchasing nomination forms. Key figures like Dashrath Patil, Sudhakar Badgujar, Dinkar Patil, Pradeep Peshkar, Apoorva Hire, Harsh Badgujar, and Mayur Alai are among those who bought forms. In Deolali constituency, 26 nomination forms were sold, with aspirants such as Ravikiran Gholap, Ramdas Sadafu Le, and Saroj Ahire expressing their interest.

Similarly, 24 nomination forms were sold in Nashik East, where well-known names like Kalpana Pandey, Ranjana Borade, and Prasad Sanap are preparing to contest. Nashik Central saw the sale of 16 applications, with aspirants including Hemlata Patil, Akash Chhajed, and Gajanan Shelar.

Two independent candidates have already filed their nominations. Pramod Dattatray Sanap submitted his candidacy for Nashik East, while Vishwas Vamanrao Deore has filed from Malegaon Outer constituency.

The Igatpuri-Triambakeshwar constituency witnessed moderate activity with 15 forms sold. Aspirants like Vishnu Dobade, Usha Badkoli, and Nirmala Gavit are among those planning to contest the elections.

The enthusiasm on the first day of the nomination process indicates a highly competitive race in the Nashik district, as 15 assembly constituencies prepare for the elections.

The sale of forms is expected to pick up pace in the coming days as more candidates gear up to submit their nominations and finalize their plans for the upcoming elections.