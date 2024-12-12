Maharashtra Cold Wave: Dhule Records 4°C; Freezing Weather to Persist Until December 18

Maharashtra is bracing for a harsh cold spell, expected to persist until December 18. The state is feeling the effects of a Western Cyclone, which has brought heavy snowfall to North India. This has led to a cold wave spreading to Madhya Pradesh and further impacting districts in North Maharashtra, including Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon.

On Tuesday, Dhule recorded the state’s lowest temperature at a bone-chilling 4.0 degrees Celsius, while Nashik experienced 9.4 degrees Celsius. The cold wave is forecasted to intensify over the next three days, bringing severe winter conditions to the entire state.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule has warned of the possibility of geo-crystallization (dew point freezing) in some areas. This phenomenon occurs when the dew point reaches freezing temperatures, forming frost on surfaces. In Dab village, now part of Akkalkuwa in the Satpura range, a sheet of frost-covered fields on Tuesday morning, providing a stark reminder of the cold wave’s intensity.

Residents across Maharashtra, particularly in North Maharashtra, should prepare for colder days ahead. Authorities have advised taking precautions to stay warm, especially during nighttime and early morning hours when temperatures are at their lowest. Farmers in affected regions should also be vigilant, as frost can damage crops.

With the cold weather showing no signs of easing before December 18, staying informed and prepared is crucial. Keep an eye on updates from meteorological departments to stay safe during this severe winter spell.