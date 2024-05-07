Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Record Number of Candidates Contesting Polls in Nashik

The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are marking a historic occasion in Nashik, as a record-breaking 31 candidates are contending for seats in the Lok Sabha. This surge in the number of candidates is unparalleled in Nashik's electoral history, signaling a significant shift in the city's political landscape.

As the application deadline approached its conclusion, five candidates each from Nashik and Dindori withdrew their candidature forms. Consequently the total count of candidates contesting for seats from Nashik constituency are 31 and from Dindori constituency are 10.

Given this significant number of candidates, it has been determined that Dindori will require one voting machine per voting center, while Nashik will need to deploy two voting machines to accommodate the increased voter turnout.

Nashik District Commissioner, Jalaj Sharma, played a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. Earlier on May 4, Sharma invalidated three candidate forms from Nashik and five from Dindori due to various reasons, which initially brought the count to 36 candidates in Nashik and 15 in Dindori.

However, as Monday marked the final day for withdrawing applications, five candidates from both Dindori and Nashik opted to withdraw their candidacy forms. Consequently, the final tally now stands at 31 candidates vying for Lok Sabha seats from Nashik.

This unprecedented number of candidates marks a significant milestone in Nashik's electoral history. Comparatively, in 1996, Nashik witnessed 22 candidates contesting for seats, while in 1984, the count stood at 21 candidates. However, this year's surge in candidacy numbers necessitates the deployment of two voting machines at each voting center to accommodate the heightened demand.

As Nashik gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the diverse range of candidates and the heightened voter participation signal an exciting and vibrant democratic process in the region.