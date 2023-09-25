MLA Aher meets union Min Gadkari for facilities on highway, improvement of Rahud Ghat

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Chandwad, Sep

Regarding various problems on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, including Rahud Ghat improvement, MLA Dr Rahul Aher met union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar, and presented a memorandum for various demands.

Dr Aher discussed various issues of transport with Gadkari. Mainly, the work of the Satana-Mangrul (NHAI 752 G) highway in the Chandwad-Devla Constituency that is currently in progress. In the villages of Lohoner, Satwai, Malwadi, Tangdi, Mangrul, Matewadi, and others on the said highway, the area to be acquired for the work adjacent to the highway has not been measured. Therefore, no instruction has been received from the concerned department regarding whether the compensation will be received or not. As a result, it was pointed out that there is dissatisfaction among the farmers.

Also, the Mumbai-Agra (NH3) highway is a bisector of Chandwad town and the NH 752G highway. On one side is the town and on the other side are educational institutions, government offices, and residences. At Chandwad Junction, NHAI has proposed a flyover with two spans of 30 meters each. But through this arrangement, the entire city, and mainly NH 752G highway, will be completely disconnected from each other. Therefore, traffic passing through Chandwad town and NH 752G highway will be routed by road. As a result, there will be a big traffic jam. Hence it was requested to propose to provide at least five spans of 50 meters each for the flyover.

Info-

Service road required for Renuka temple

There is a famous Renuka Devi temple in Chandwad. Thousands of devotees visit this temple every day. But since there is no service road from Chandwad town to the temple, the devotees have to use the highway. As this is a ghat section, pedestrians and devotees on two-wheelers mix with the traffic on the highway, causing accidents. Hence a request was made to provide a service road of approximately four kilometres long to the temple, to keep devotees away from heavy traffic. Moreover, the Rahud Ghat road, which has become the accident-prone spot, was also requested to be improved.

Photo- 22 Rahul Aher