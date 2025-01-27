Nashik: 24-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Cricket

Nashik, Maharashtra (January 27, 2025): A 24-year-old youth died of a heart attack while playing cricket in Dahiwadi village, Deola taluka, Nashik. The deceased has been identified as Yash Sunil Ahire.

Yash was batting during an important match when he guided his team to the brink of victory. His performance had drawn applause from the crowd.

According to regional media reports, after being dismissed, Yash began feeling unwell and sat off the field. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Doctors confirmed that he died from a heart attack.

His untimely death has shocked Dahiwadi and the surrounding areas.