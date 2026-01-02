Nashik: 40-Year-Old Teacher Dies After Falling From 5th Floor of Residential Building in Indiranagar, Probe Launch

A 40-year-old teacher died due to heavy bleeding after falling from the 5th floor of Godavari Apartment in the Indiranagar area of Nashik on Wednesday, December 31, at around 3 pm. A case of accidental death has been registered at Indiranagar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Swati Deepak Pawar (40), a resident of Godavari Apartment, Kamodnagar, Indiranagar. After the incident, her husband, Deepak Pawar, immediately rushed her to a hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead after examination. Police are probing whether the woman accidentally fell from the building or died by suicide.

Also Read | Mumbai: Newborn Male Infant Found Abandoned Dead in Chembur, Investigation Underway.

In another incident, a 17-year-old Class 11 student allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself on Wednesday, December 31. The incident occurred in the Malharkhan slum area, and Sarkarwada police have registered a case of accidental death.