Nashik: 85-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death in Attempted Robbery in Mhasrul

Kusum Suresh Ekbote, an 85-year-old resident of Gulmohar Colony in Mhasrul, was tragically stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in her home. An unknown person entered the house and tried to snatch the gold jewelry she was wearing. When Kusum resisted and attempted to protect herself, the individual stabbed her to death.

Kusum lived with her elderly daughter in a rented house in poor condition, which added to their hardships. The incident occurred when Kusum was alone at home. The police are currently investigating the case to determine the motive and identify the perpetrator.

Kusum's death has left the community in shock and mourning. She was a well-known figure in the area, survived by her two daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. Additionally, she was the relative of journalist Sudhir Kulkarni, which has drawn even more attention to this tragic event.

The police are thoroughly investigating the crime scene and speaking to neighbors and family members to gather more information. The local community is deeply saddened by the loss and is urging the authorities to bring the responsible party to justice swiftly.