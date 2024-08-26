Nashik: A Food Delivery Boy Who Molested a Minor Girl Was Arrested Within 24 Hours

A food delivery boy in Nashik has been arrested for molesting a minor girl, thanks to swift action by Unit One of the Crime Branch. The suspect, 39-year-old Farooq Mohammad Pathan, was caught within 24 hours after the incident, based on CCTV footage. Pathan, a resident of Shramik Housing Society in Rajivnagar, Navin CIDCO, has been taken into custody and is now under police custody.

The incident occurred on the night of August 23rd at around 9:45 PM in the Lamkhede Mala area of Panchvati. The minor girl was on her way home when Pathan approached her on a moped. Pretending to ask for her address, he dragged her close but fled when a nearby woman noticed and screamed.

The shaken victim promptly filed a complaint at Panchvati Police Station. A case was registered under Section 74 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Given the sensitivity of the crime, an immediate investigation was launched. The team, under the leadership of Unit One Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad and Assistant Inspector Hemant Todkar, quickly identified Pathan using CCTV footage. He was arrested in the new CIDCO area and handed over to Panchvati Police.

This quick arrest underscores the importance of vigilant policing and community involvement in tackling such sensitive cases.