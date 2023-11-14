Nashik ACB tops in action against corruption in State

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 5

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the state has made tremendous efforts to eliminate the corruption that is hindering the overall development of the nation. ACB has been successful in conducting successful trap operations against corrupt public servants this year in a most efficient manner. So far 700 operations have been carried out in the state, out of which 140 operations were in Nashik Range alone, said Vishwas Nangre-Patil, State Additional Director General of Police (ACB), adding that Nashik ACB tops the State in successful anti-corruption operations.

As is done every year, ACB is observing the Anti-Corruption Vigilance Week across the state as per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission this year too. Nangre-Patil visited the ACB Range office in Nashik on Saturday, November 4 on this backdrop. During his visit, he also interacted with mediapersons. He said the public is also being educated under Vigilance Awareness Week. It is a crime to receive a bribe or give a bribe. He appealed to everyone to come together and contribute to eliminate corruption, and not to give any bribe to anyone for getting any legitimate work done in any government office.

Speaking on the backdrop of the Vigilance Week, Nangre-Patil said vigilance is of three types, the most important ones being preventive vigilance and awareness-centred vigilance. The State ACB is exercising vigilance in both ways. Trap operations have been carried out against corrupt public servants in various government offices across the state and also on their private accomplices. These trap operations will continue. However, citizens should also become aware and avoid giving bribes in government offices, said Nangre-Patil.

Info

199 corrupt public servants arrested

During the current year, 140 trap operations have been conducted by ACB’s Nashik Range Office, in which 199 public servants suspected of corruption have been arrested and cases registered against them. This has made Nashik Range number one in the state in conducting anti corruption operations. All credit for this goes to the officers and staff of ACB working in the five districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar in the Nashik Range, declared Nangre-Patil.

Info

The State government had constituted a committee chaired by Additional Director General of Police (ACB) Vishwas Nangre-Patil to look into the provisions in some laws and sections of the ACB, rectify errors and recommend suitable amendments therein. This committee had sought feedback from Superintendents of Police in all ranges of the state to improve coordination in the work of the ACB. Nangre-Patil informed that the committee had prepared an 800-page report in this regard and submitted it to the government.