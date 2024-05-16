Nashik ATS Busts Fake Bail Document Syndicate

In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Nashik Road Police Station has uncovered a syndicate involved in the production of counterfeit bail documents across the state. Acting on a tip-off received by ATS member Sandeep Pawar, the operation resulted in the arrest of seven suspects found in possession of a variety of fake documents, including revenue stamps, property extracts, and forged Aadhaar and PAN cards. The operation commenced with thorough searches of hotels and lodges within the Nashik Road Police Station's jurisdiction. Suspicions were raised when seven individuals occupying a room in a lodge near the railway station were identified. Subsequent searches of their belongings revealed a cache of fabricated documents, including ration cards, revenue department stamps, and three Aadhaar cards featuring the same photograph but different numbers, all registered under the name Avadesh Narayan Ramdhar Upadhyay.

Further interrogation of the suspects - Nitin Mahale, Arun Garud, Sachin Shirasath, Rakesh Jadhav, Pramod Narvekar, and Devidas Gaikwad - unveiled their involvement in an elaborate scheme to deceive courts by providing fraudulent bail for individuals implicated in various crimes. The gang's modus operandi involved submitting these counterfeit documents to secure bail, thereby subverting the judicial process. Police officials highlighted the sophistication of the syndicate's operations, emphasizing the need for enhanced vigilance and verification protocols within the legal system.

The arrests underscore the imperative for closer cooperation between law enforcement and judicial authorities to safeguard the integrity of legal proceedings. Authorities have assured the public of a comprehensive investigation to dismantle the entire network behind this scam and to identify any other accomplices. They have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities related to document forgery, underscoring the ongoing efforts to combat such fraudulent activities. As the ATS delves deeper into the case, updates on the investigation are anticipated, reflecting the ongoing commitment to ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law.

