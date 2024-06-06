Nashik Car Accident: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Home, Injuring Family in Shivajinagar

A horrific accident unfolded late last night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Shivajinagar, as a speeding car crashed into a house wall, resulting in severe injuries to three individuals. The incident occurred on Tuesday midnight when Jagdish Kharmare, 42, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Satpur, lost control of his electric car (MH15 JS 1741), colliding with the security wall of a row house and ultimately entering the porch area.

The occupants of the house, the Bhadane family, narrowly escaped a more tragic outcome. Suresh Bhadane, 60, his wife Kalabai Bhadane, 58, and their grandchild Pruthvi Suryawanshi, 6, were sleeping outside when Kharmare’s vehicle crashed through the wall, resulting in serious injuries for all three family members.

Police arrived promptly at the scene, conducting necessary preliminary investigations and seizing the vehicle. Kharmare was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, leading to a case being registered against him at the Gangapur Police Station.

The collision's impact was so severe that it not only breached the security wall but also caused a section of the roof and another wall to collapse. Quick-thinking neighbors rushed to the scene to assist the injured and alerted emergency services. Currently, the injured individuals are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital. The prompt response from both the community and emergency services played a crucial role in managing the aftermath of this terrifying incident.