Nashik: Collector's Report Stating Trimbakeshwar Not in Eco-Sensitive Zone Shocks Environmental Activists

A large number of constructions have started at Brahmagiri near Trimbakeshwar, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas which are holy sites dedicated Hindu god Shiva. In a petition filed to the National Green Tribunal in Pune, the district collector has submitted a report and clarified that Trimbakeshwar village does not fall in the eco-sensitive zone. Environmental activists have been shocked by the fact that the construction here is being done with the permission of the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Corporation.

Brahmagiri in the Trimbakeshwar area is the source of the Godavari River and construction has been going on at this place for the last few years. Though the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Corporation has permitted these constructions, these structures can lead to a loss of biodiversity. It can also pose a threat to Brahmagiri. In the past too, environmental activists have opposed construction and excavation. Former district collector Suraj Mandhare had said that the Trimbakeshwar area would be declared an eco-sensitive zone. Meanwhile, social activist Lalita Shinde had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal in Pune over the construction in the area. The National Green Tribunal had directed the district collector to conduct a joint inspection and submit a report in this regard.

The report, which was submitted recently, clarified that Trimbakeshwar village is not an eco-sensitive zone. Not only this, the report states that the construction is being done only with the permission of Trimbakeshwar municipality. Meanwhile, petitioner Lalita Shinde expressed displeasure over the report and said a Public interest litigation (PIL) will be filed in the high court in this regard.