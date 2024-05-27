Nashik District Grapples with Record Heatwave: Over 28 Heatstroke Cases Reported

Nashik City is grappling with an unprecedented heatwave this summer, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius for over a week. The typically pleasant and cooler climate of the region has been disrupted by the intense heat, causing significant impact on the area.

This extreme heat has led to around 28 patients suffering from heatstroke in Nashik district, the highest number in the state. The district also saw less than average rainfall, causing drought-like conditions. The city has faced intense heat since March, with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius in April.

The temperatures remained around 40 degrees Celsius for the first three days of April. However, after April 28, the situation worsened as temperatures rose to over 41 degrees Celsius. There was a brief relief when temperatures dropped to 36-38 degrees Celsius at the beginning of May due to sudden rainfall in some areas. But after May 16, temperatures surged again, reaching 41.08 degrees and even 42 degrees, marking the season's highest temperatures in the district. This rise in temperature has significantly contributed to the increase in heatstroke cases.

Local authorities are advising residents to take precautions against the heat and stay hydrated. As the summer progresses, there is hope for more rainfall to alleviate the intense heat and improve conditions in the district.

