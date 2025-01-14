Nashik Crime Branch Busts MD Drug Syndicate; Four Arrested in ₹6.13 Lakh Seizure

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Nashik Crime Branch has arrested three women and one man for allegedly selling MD drugs (Mephedrone). The operation, conducted on January 10, 2025, led to the seizure of narcotics and other items worth approximately ₹6.13 lakh.

The arrested suspects include Ganesh Kailas Gite (45, resident of Makhmalabad), Sweety Sachin Ahire (28, resident of Prakash Complex, Sridhar Colony, Peth Road), Rituja Bhaskar Zingade (22, resident of Shivaji Park, Shivaji Nagar), and Pallavi Ganesh Nikumbh alias Sonali Shinde (36, resident of Sainagar, Amritdham). Acting on a tip-off received by police officer Avinash Phulpagare, Senior Police Inspector Sushila Kolhe led the operation to apprehend the suspects.

During the raid, the team used narcotics detection dog Max to recover 78.5 grams of MD drugs valued at ₹4.15 lakh. Other items worth ₹1.97 lakh were also seized, bringing the total value of the confiscated goods to over ₹6 lakh.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, at Mumbainaka Police Station. Additionally, one of the suspects, Pallavi Nikumbh, has a prior case registered against her under the NDPS Act at Indiranagar Police Station.

The Anti-Narcotics Squad continues its efforts to crack down on drug-related activities in Nashik, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents. Further investigations are underway.