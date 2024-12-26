Nashik Crime: Fake Currency Printing Unit Busted in Dindori; Three Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Dindori Police have arrested three individuals for producing and circulating counterfeit currency. Fake notes, printers, and mobile phones worth ₹20,744 were seized from a room in a lodge, creating a stir in the area.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Room 203 of Asray Lodge in Dindori city, where fake currency notes were reportedly being manufactured. Under the guidance of Police Inspector Raghunath Shegar and Assistant Police Inspector Rakesh Singh Pardeshi, a team confiscated fake currency notes, printers, and other materials used for counterfeiting.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Kiran Dashrath Malekar, Dnyaneshwar Sadu Gaikwad, and Anil Balu Malekar. Initial investigations suggest that this group may have been involved in circulating counterfeit notes previously.

The police are now delving deeper into the gang’s operations and connections to uncover the full extent of their activities. The seizure of the counterfeit printing setup has raised concerns about the possible circulation of fake notes in the region, and authorities are urging vigilance among local businesses and citizens.

Further investigations are underway to track other accomplices and determine the volume of fake currency already distributed by the group.