Nashik Crime: Youth Chased and Attacked with Knife in Broad Daylight; Video Surfaces (WATCH)

Nashik, Maharashtra (October 14, 2025): A youth was attacked with a sharp weapon in broad daylight in Nashik’s Panchavati area on Monday, October 13. According to the reports, the incident took place around 2.30 p.m. near Gajanan Chowk. Two youths riding a scooter without a number plate chased the victim after an argument. During the chase, they drove the scooter recklessly and hit a girl walking on the road. Soon after, they attacked the man with sharp weapons. While trying to escape, their scooter hit a school bus before they fled the spot. A video of the attack later went viral on social media.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

in the bustling Panchvati area of Nashik, Maharashtra, a shocking daylight knife attack unfolded in Komati Galli near Gajanan Chowk.a suspect arrived on a two-wheeler and launched a sudden assault on a young man using a sharp weapon, chasing him through the narrow lane in a bid… pic.twitter.com/wz0dZ2FLw1 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 14, 2025

After receiving information, Senior Police Inspector Gajendra Patil sent a police team to the location, but the attackers had already escaped.

Police have been running an operation against local gangs and habitual offenders in Panchavati. However, this attack in the middle of the day has raised questions about the effectiveness of the campaign. The incident shows that criminals still do not fear the law.