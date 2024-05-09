Nashik: Dismissal Notice Served to Thackeray Group's District Head Sudhakar Badgujar Amid Lok Sabha Elections

Sudhakar Badgujar, the Nashik district chief of the Thackeray group, has been served dismissal notice. Sudhakar Badgujar was accused of having links with Dawood Ibrahim's associate Salim Kutta. A video of Badgujar dancing with Kutta at a party had surfaced. The issue was then hotly debated in the winter session of the state assembly. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed an SIT to probe the matter. After this, action has now been taken against Badgujar. Interestingly, the Chief Minister, while addressing a rally the day before, had criticized Badgujar without naming him.

Sudhakar Badgujar has been expelled from Nashik during the election period, which has made the Thackeray group aggressive. The police had gone to issue a notice to Sudhakar Badgujar in this regard but he did not accept it. Badgujar said he would meet senior police officers.



Sudhakar Badgujar was in the news after being questioned in the Salim Kutta case, an accused in the Mumbai 1993 blasts. At a Shiv Sena rally in Nashik on Wednesday, The Shinde group's district liaison chief Vijay Karanjkar had targeted Badgujar. Later, the Chief Minister had made a statement on this.



