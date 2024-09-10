Nashik Don Arrested for Cutting Cake with Sword; Shocking Video Emerges (Watch)

A notorious gangster, known as "Buskya Don," was arrested by the Nashik Cyber Police after a video of him cutting a cake with a sword in a public place went viral on social media. The video, shared by the gangster himself, featured him and his supporters engaging in the act, which quickly caught the attention of the authorities.

According to the police, the video showed Buskya Don, a known troublemaker in the city, celebrating by cutting a cake with a sword. As soon as the reel surfaced during their cyber patrolling, the anti-gang squad immediately tracked down the suspect and apprehended him. Following his arrest, the police compelled Buskya Don to post a public apology on social media, along with a written guarantee that he would refrain from making or sharing such videos in the future.

In addition to the arrest of Buskya Don, the police have also registered cases against five of his supporters who appeared in the birthday celebration video. These individuals are now facing legal consequences for their involvement in the incident.

🎂🎈🕺🏻



बर्थडे बॉय 'भस्क्या डॉन'ला आमच्या गुंडा विरोधी पथकाने ताब्यात घेतले आणि कारवाई केली..त्याच्या रील्सची आमच्या #CyberPatrolling उपक्रमाच्या पॉइंट क्रमांक 2⃣ आणि 3⃣ अंतर्गत नोंद घेण्यात आली होती..



1⃣Glorifying On Record Criminal

2⃣Flaunting Sharp Weapon

3⃣Projecting Self as… pic.twitter.com/oARCUYqXFE — नाशिक शहर पोलीस - Nashik City Police (@nashikpolice) September 9, 2024

The cyber police have emphasized that they are closely monitoring social media for controversial content through cyber patrolling. They have warned that anyone found spreading, liking, or commenting on such videos will face strict action. The authorities are committed to maintaining public order and ensuring that such activities are not glorified or encouraged online.