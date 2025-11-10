Nashik Drug Bust: Three Arrested for Selling MD in Hotel; Drugs Worth ₹1.60 Lakh Seized

Four days after the police arrested a pharmacist and a marketing professional for trafficking mephedrone (MD), the police have now detained three unemployed men, including the son of a police officer, while they were attempting to sell MD in a hotel. Nashik Police arrested Shoaib Murad Khan (39, resident of Wadala), Sheikh Mustafa Afzal (19, resident of Khodenagar), and Mofiz Muzzammil Khan (19, resident of Wadala Chowk). The police seized 32 grams of MD worth ₹1,60,000 along with other items from them.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissionerate received secret information that MD peddlers were hiding at Hotel Nashik Inn located on the Nashik-Pune road. Acting on the tip-off, teams from the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Nashik Road Police Station, and Suburban Police Station, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Mitke, conducted a raid on the hotel. During the raid, the three suspects were found in possession of MD in room number 305.

Upon interrogation, the police learned that Shoaib’s father is a retired officer from the Rural Police Department. Among the other two, one had previously run a roadside food stall, while the other had worked at a car showroom. Currently, all three are unemployed and admitted that they had fallen into drug addiction. They confessed to purchasing the MD from Dongri in Thane district for their own consumption as well as for resale. The trio has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered by the Suburban Police.

Also Read: Thane Traffic Advisory: Kalyan–Shil Road Partially Closed for Metro Line 12 Construction Until November 30 - Check Alternate Routes Here

Case Filed Against Hotel Owner as Well

Since the hotel had provided a room to the drug traffickers, hotel owner Kapil Deshmukh has also been named as a co-accused in the case. The police have stated that his involvement in the crime has been established. Earlier, in the Dwarka area, a notorious criminal and a woman were arrested in a similar MD trafficking case from a hotel. These incidents highlight that illegal drug activities are taking place in several hotels in the city. Citizens have expressed the need for a strict inspection campaign across hotels to curb such activities.