Thane Traffic Advisory: Kalyan–Shil Road Partially Closed for Metro Line 12 Construction Until November 30 - Check Alternate Routes Here

The Thane Police have announced traffic restrictions on Kalyan–Shil Road due to ongoing construction for the MMRDA’s Metro Line 12 project, which will link Kalyan and Taloja. According to the traffic department, work on cement girder installation between Metro Pillars 117 and 189 will take place from November 10 to November 30, 2025. To ensure commuter safety and minimize congestion, authorities have introduced temporary diversions. Entry for vehicles traveling from Kalyan Phata towards Kalyan via Sonarpada Chowk to Manpada Chowk will be closed near Metro Pillar No. 201. Traffic from Kalyan Shil Road near Metro Pillar 144 will also face restrictions and be rerouted.

🚧 वाहतूक सूचना 🚧

MMRDA तर्फे मेट्रो १२ (कल्याण–तळोजा) प्रकल्पाचे काम सुरू 🚇

📅 १० ते ३० नोव्हेंबर २०२५

📍 सोनारपाडा चौक–मानपाडा चौक, कल्याण शिळ रोड

पिलर नं. ११७ ते १८९ दरम्यान सिमेंट गर्डर बसविण्याचे काम 🚧

वाहतूक कोंडी टाळण्यासाठी पर्यायी मार्गांचा वापर करा 🚦 pic.twitter.com/2GPo5yX8cw — ठाणे पोलीस.. Thane Police (@ThaneCityPolice) November 10, 2025

The designated alternate routes for commuters are as follows:

Vehicles from Kalyan Phata to Manpada Chowk: Divert via Mumbra Bypass, then continue through connecting roads leading back to Kalyan.

Vehicles on Kalyan Shil Road near Metro Pillar 144: Follow local connecting roads to bypass restricted sections, merging back after Pillar 144.

Also Read: Satara Doctor Suicide: Youth Congress Protesters Detained at Mumbai’s Marine Drive (Watch video)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, Pankaj Shirsat, urged motorists to cooperate and use these alternate routes. The traffic control order will be effective from 10 am on November 10 until 3:45 am on November 30, exempting emergency services. Commuters are advised to plan their travel ahead to avoid delays. Police personnel will be stationed along diversion routes, ensuring smooth traffic flow. The Metro Line 12 project is expected to significantly reduce congestion and enhance connectivity between Kalyan, Dombivli, and Navi Mumbai upon completion.