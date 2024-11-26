Nashik Faces Air Quality Crisis: AQI Reaches 113, Posing Health Risks

Nashik, known for its Green Nashik campaign, is facing severe air pollution challenges, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) at 113. This score, far above the ideal range of 0-50 for clean air, indicates unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups and moderate risks for the general population. Despite spending ₹87 crores under government schemes to combat pollution, the city's air quality remains poorer than Bangalore (AQI 91), Ahmedabad (AQI 109), and Chennai (AQI 112).

The rise in vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and urbanization has created a vicious cycle of pollution. This has led to an increase in health issues, particularly among individuals with asthma, children, and the elderly. Nashik’s efforts to address air pollution include ₹45 crores utilized by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), yet daily measurements by the Central and State Pollution Control Boards show little improvement.

In comparison to other cities, Mumbai’s AQI stands at 121, Kolkata at 126, and Hyderabad at 103. Nashik’s air quality, once a source of pride, now lags behind cities like Bangalore, undermining its reputation as a clean and green destination.

Poor air quality has significant health implications, causing immediate effects for sensitive individuals and potential long-term risks for healthy residents. Since 2005, air quality studies by KT HM College and private organizations have highlighted worsening conditions, challenging the narrative of Green Nashik.

The current situation calls for urgent and effective measures. Nashik must implement stricter emission controls, promote sustainable practices, and ensure better utilization of resources to restore its air quality and safeguard public health. Without decisive action, the city’s vision of clean and green living may remain unattainable.