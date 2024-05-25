Nashik Faces Water Shortage as Dam Levels Dip to 16%

Water levels in 24 medium and major dams throughout Nashik district have dwindled to a worrying 16% of their total capacity, sounding alarm bells for future water supply. With a collective storage capacity of 65.6 TMC, this decline is sparking concerns about meeting water demands in the upcoming months.

While key dam complexes like Gangapur, Darna, and Girna have succeeded in keeping water levels above 20%, numerous other dams are grappling with substantially lower storage levels, fluctuating between 10% and 17%.

The Gangapur dam complex, which includes multiple reservoirs, has the following storage levels:

Gangapur: 28.10%

Kashyapi: 23.24%

Gautami: 11.08%

Alandi: 2.08%

The Girna dam complex has reached 16%, while the Darna complex stands at 22.5%. According to Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials, the available water stock is expected to last until mid-July.

Several factors have contributed to the current water scarcity. Last year's monsoon arrived late and was insufficient, with the district receiving only 77% of its average rainfall. This led to prolonged dry spells and inadequate water replenishment in the dams.

Additionally, this year's extreme heat, with temperatures soaring to a record 42 degrees Celsius, has exacerbated the situation. The high temperatures have increased evaporation rates and further depleted the water levels in the dams. Groundwater levels have also been affected due to the excessive heat.

Authorities are now pinning their hopes on the upcoming monsoon season, expecting sufficient rainfall to refill the dams to their required capacities. Without timely and adequate rainfall, the district could face severe water shortages, impacting both domestic and agricultural water supply.

Residents are urged to conserve water and use it judiciously as the district awaits the critical rains to alleviate the water crisis.