Nashik Fraud News: Eight Victims, Including Four Farmers, Lose ₹50 Lakh in Investment Scam

Nashik Fraud: Eight individuals, including four farmers from Lasalgaon, lost approximately ₹50 lakh in a fraudulent scheme. Two suspects, who posed as a jewelry store and set up an office in Lasalgaon, have reportedly fled after deceiving their victims. Police reports indicate that these individuals scammed eight people: four farmers and four local small traders.

A small business owner from Lasalgaon, who filed the complaint, explained that the suspects opened their office at Chhajed Complex on Station Road in May 2024. They promoted various investment schemes, claiming they would invest the money in the stock market and promised to return double the amount within one to two months.

The complainant and seven others invested over ₹50 lakh in total. However, after receiving the funds, the company's directors failed to provide the promised returns and stopped responding. Once the victims realized they had been scammed, they reported the incident to the Lasalgaon police, who are now investigating the case. Authorities believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone affected to come forward and file complaints. They have assured the public that efforts are being made to locate and apprehend the suspects.