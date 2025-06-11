Nashik Gears Up for Automation Roadshow on June 14 - A Sneak Peek into India’s Future Factories

The momentum builds for the 18th India International Trade Show, Automation Expo 2025, as the upcoming Nashik Automation Roadshow is set to engage industry professionals on June 14, 2025. Hosted at the prestigious Taj Gateway Nashik from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, this exclusive preview event offers a strategic glimpse into the innovations, insights, and opportunities awaiting at Asia's biggest platform for industrial automation. Entry to this transformative event is absolutely free.

This pivotal roadshow serves as a curtain-raiser to Automation Expo 2025 (August 11th to 14th, 2025, Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai). Designed to empower local users and manufacturers, the Nashik event will showcase cutting-edge advancements in Automation, Instrumentation, Robotics, and related technologies, aiming to facilitate deeper market penetration within Maharashtra's thriving industrial landscape, especially around the MIDC Nashik areas.

A highlight of the Nashik Roadshow will be the presence of 25 leading exhibitors from Automation Expo 2025, who will display their latest products, systems, and solutions. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to:

Experience Live Innovation Snapshots: Witness live demonstrations and interact with breakthrough automation products and solutions from select exhibitors.

Engage in Powerful Networking: Connect directly with industry leaders, automation professionals, technology buyers, and innovators in a focused and dynamic setting.

Explore NexGen Factories: Transforming Industries for Sustainability: Gain insights into how modern industrial automation is driving efficiency, productivity, and sustainable practices, aligning with the core theme of the main expo.

The roadshow is an invaluable platform for manufacturing decision-makers, engineers, R&D professionals, and technology enthusiasts across various sectors in Maharashtra, including the robust automotive, engineering, pharmaceutical, and wine industries. It offers a direct channel to understand the future of industrial technology and its tangible benefits.

"The Nashik Roadshow offers attendees a valuable bird's-eye view of the immense possibilities awaiting at Automation Expo 2025," says Dr. M. Arokiaswamy, Managing Director of IED Communications Ltd. With over 2000 exhibitors presenting their latest solutions, this offers a powerful preview of what to expect at the main event in Mumbai. We are confident that this preview will inspire local users and manufacturers to attend Automation Expo 2025 and fully immerse themselves in the future of automation."

Don't miss this exclusive chance to be at the forefront of industrial transformation.

Some of the prominent exhibitors are:

ADARSH INDUSTRIES

ADVANTECH INDUSTRIAL COMPUTING INDIA PVT. LTD.

ATREYO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT LLP

AXIS SOLUTIONS PVT LTD

BECKHOFF AUTOMATION PVT. LTD.

CONTROL TECH SOLUTIONS

DYNALOG (INDIA) LTD.

ELECTRONET EQUIPMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED

ELPIS IT SOLUTIONS PVT LTD

FINDER INDIA PVT. LTD

FLIR SYSTEMS INDIA PVT LTD

GENERAL INDUSTRIAL CONTROLS

KALTECH SYSTEMS

LUBI ELECTRONICS

MATRIBOX

MESSUNG SYSTEMS PVT LTD

MOOTEK TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

OMRON AUTOMATION PRIVATE LIMITED

PHOENIX CONTACT (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

PRIMA EQUIPMENT

PROCESS PRECISION INSTRUMENTS

SENQUIRE ANALYTICS

UFLOW AUTOMATION

VIRYA AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGIES (P) LTD

YOKOGAWA INDIA LTD

Event Details:

Event: Nashik Automation Roadshow Date: 14th June, 2025 (Saturday) Time: 09:30 AM to 04:00 PM Venue: GATEWAY NASHIK, P-17, MIDC Ambad, Mumbai Agra Road Pincode -422010,Maharashtra Entry: Free

To register for the Nashik Roadshow and secure your spot, please visit: https://www.automationindiaexpo.com/visitor-registration

About Automation Expo 2025: Automation Expo is India's largest and most comprehensive exhibition for industrial automation and control technologies. The 18th edition, themed "NexGen Factories: Transforming Industries for Sustainability," will take place from August 11th to 14th 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai. It serves as the ultimate platform for global and Indian leaders to showcase advancements in automation, instrumentation, robotics, AI, IIoT, and sustainable manufacturing, attracting thousands of visitors and exhibitors annually.

Website: www.automationindiaexpo.com