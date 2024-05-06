Nashik: Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Crore Stolen From ICICI Home Finance Company Branch

Gold jewelry valued at around Rs 5 crore has been pilfered from the lockers of the ICICI Home Finance Company branch located at Old Gangapur Naka. The stunning occurrence took place under the cover of darkness and was recorded by the bank's surveillance system. Responding promptly, authorities swiftly registered a burglary case with the Sarkarwada police.

The CCTV footage reveals that the suspects were wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, possibly in an attempt to conceal their identities. The robbery occurred between 2:30 and 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4. Two individuals, suspected to be in their mid to late twenties, were observed entering through a window in the business manager's office, clearly visible in the footage.

Once inside, the suspects reportedly acquired the keys to the safety lockers and proceeded to staggering 13,385.53 grams of gold jewellery. The estimated value of the stolen items stands at around Rs 4 crore 92 lakhs. Shocked bank officials and customers alike were left reeling from the audacious nature of the crime, which targeted the possessions of 222 customers who had entrusted their valuables to the bank's secure facilities.

Now, a search is underway as law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to apprehend the suspects responsible for this act of criminality. The police are currently combing through available evidence and pursuing leads in a bid to bring the culprits to justice and recover the stolen property.

