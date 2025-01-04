Nashik Grapes Export Season Begins: 4,763 Tons Already Shipped to Global Markets

Nashik, known worldwide for its premium-quality grapes, has begun the grape export season for 2025. So far, 4,763 tons of grapes have been exported in 312 containers to countries including the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Oman.

According to Kailash Bhosale, President of the Grape Growers Association, this year's grape exports are slightly lower due to unseasonal rains and cold weather that have impacted the crop. Compared to the previous season, 138 fewer containers have been exported so far. This season, 37,732 farmers from Maharashtra have registered for grape exports, with the registration deadline set for March 2025.

Despite challenges like unpredictable weather, rising production costs, and labor shortages, Nashik’s farmers continue to ensure the quality and consistency of their produce. Nashik's grapes remain in demand globally because of their sweet taste, juiciness, and firmness. Last year, India exported 343,982 metric tons of grapes, earning the country ₹3,460 crore in foreign exchange.

The Maharashtra State Grape Growers' Association has appealed to farmers to complete their registrations and adhere to pesticide regulations to maximize exports. Grapes remain a crucial export crop, significantly contributing to foreign exchange earnings and cementing Nashik’s status as India’s grape capital.