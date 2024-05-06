Nashik Heatwave Causes 25% Drop in APMC Vegetable Supply

The blistering heatwave engulfing Nashik has inflicted a blow on the vegetable supply at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). Recent reports reveal a substantial 25% decrease in vegetable influx to the APMC markets. Despite this notable decline, retail markets have managed to sustain relatively stable vegetable prices over the preceding weeks.

Although the present prices may not exhibit immediate fluctuations, the 25% drop in supply hints at a probable increase in vegetable prices in the retail market in the forthcoming weeks. Such a scenario might present challenges for consumers dependent on budget-friendly vegetable rates to meet their daily requirements.

In addition to vegetables, the supply of oranges and watermelons has also taken a hit, experiencing a reduction of 20%. Nashik APMC, a key hub for agricultural trade, receives vegetables from regions including Sinnar, Dindori, Pimpalgoan, and Trimbakeshwar. These vegetables are not only crucial for local consumption but also supply markets in Mumbai and Gujarat on a daily basis.

The shortage in vegetable supply has particularly impacted vegetables such as bottle gourd, bitter gourd, ridge gourd, and leafy greens like coriander, dill Leaves and fenugreek. Consequently, these items may witness a rise in prices in the retail market due to the reduced availability.

On a positive note, the recent increase in mango supply has led to a decrease in prices, with Alphonso mangoes experiencing a Rs 100 reduction in retail markets. This surge in mango supply is attributed to the upcoming Akshay Tritiya Festival, during which there is typically a high demand for mangoes in retail markets.

As Nashik braces for potential price fluctuations in the vegetable market, consumers are advised to stay informed and plan their purchases accordingly to mitigate any potential impact on their household budgets.

“The leafy and fruit vegetables require more water compared to other vegetables; hence, very few farmers choose to grow these veggies. Also, the sun and heatwaves affect the veggies the most, resulting in 20 to 30% damage to the crop before harvesting," said Rahul Jagtap, Farmer.

The Latest Rates of Vegetables in Retail Market



Sr Vegetable Rate in Rs./Kg

1 Flat Beans 60 to 80

2 Bitter Guard 60 to 70

3 Flat Beans 55 to 65

4 Brinjal 50 to 60

5 Potato 30 to 40

6 Tomato 25 to 30



