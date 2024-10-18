Nashik Hospital Baby Swapping Case: 7 Doctors, 1 Nurse Suspended After Shocking Negligence at District Civil Hospital

In a shocking case of negligence at the District Civil Hospital on Trimbak Road, Nashik, seven doctors and one nurse have been suspended following a baby swap incident during the discharge of new mothers. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday night (October 15), involved the mistaken exchange of newborns, leading to outrage among the relatives of the affected family.

Rutika Mahesh Pawar, a woman from the Nandoornaka area, was admitted to the hospital for delivery on Sunday, October 13. After giving birth at around 11:30 p.m., the hospital staff informed her family that she had delivered a baby boy, a fact recorded in the hospital’s delivery room register. However, due to the baby's low weight and medical complications, the newborn was transferred to the SNCU ward for treatment.

When the family prepared for the baby’s discharge on Tuesday, they were shocked to discover that the baby given to them was a girl instead of the expected boy. Confused and angry, they demanded an explanation from the hospital staff, who insisted that the baby girl was theirs. Tensions rose, leading to a heated protest within the hospital premises.

The incident caused public outrage and embarrassment for the hospital. The relatives, along with a local organization, staged a sit-in, demanding accountability and swift action against those responsible for the mix-up. Responding to the seriousness of the situation, the Department of Health intervened, suspending seven doctors and one nurse who were involved in the case.

This action was taken to ensure a thorough investigation and to restore confidence in the hospital's administration, which has faced criticism for the handling of the incident.

The Health Department has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. DNA testing has been recommended to resolve the confusion and to confirm the rightful parents of the baby girl. Until the results are received, the affected mother and baby will not be discharged from the hospital.

The hospital administration has assured the family and the public that corrective measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future, and further disciplinary actions may be taken based on the investigation's findings.