Nashik Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Scathing Attack on PM Modi, Says...

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Nashik yesterday. Thackeray, addressing a gathering in support of Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha candidate Rajabhau Vaje, accused Modi of betrayal and pledged unwavering support for farmers' rights.

During his speech, Thackeray ridiculed Modi's remarks about fake children in Telangana, attributing them to sleep deprivation causing hallucinations.

Looking forward, Thackeray predicted that Modi would not remain Prime Minister beyond June 4, hinting at a major split within the BJP on June 5. He questioned the BJP's future leadership, asserting that without Modi, the party lacks a recognizable face.

Thackeray invoked historical pride, recalling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s raid on Surat to establish Swarajya (self-rule), and accused two leaders of robbing Maharashtra’s glory. He vowed to restore the state's honor.

In his speech, Thackeray accused both Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of betraying Maharashtra. He boldly claimed that Modi lacks the courage to visit Manipur, suggesting that the Prime Minister is avoiding pressing issues concerning women there. Thackeray, who has taken over the leadership of Shiv Sena from his father Balasaheb Thackeray, reassured the public that he is fighting for their cause.

Critiquing Modi's previous statements about being adopted by the holy Ganges, Thackeray questioned the Prime Minister’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, referring to images of floating corpses in the river. "What happens when public pyres are lit there?" he asked pointedly.

He criticized the BJP’s handling of Article 370, accusing the government of selectively retaining parts of it (Article 370-B) to facilitate land purchases in Kashmir by big businesses like Adani, without benefiting the local Kashmiri population and failing to achieve peace there.

Thackeray also highlighted economic grievances, noting the relocation of major businesses like Mahananda Dairy from Maharashtra to Gujarat. He slammed the government for imposing GST on essential agricultural inputs such as fertilizers, farm equipment, and pesticides, arguing that the small financial aid provided to farmers is nullified by these taxes. He pledged to abolish these taxes if his government comes to power.

Thackeray addressed the challenges faced by onion farmers, criticizing the government’s export ban and tax policies, which he claims favor Gujarat over Maharashtra. He promised to prioritize farmers' interests if his coalition, India Aghadi, comes to power.