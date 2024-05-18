Nashik: MVP's RSM Polytechnic Students Create 'Krishi-Robot' to Aid Farmers

Students from the Mechanical Department at Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic have unveiled an innovative "Krishi-Robot" designed to assist farmers in their fields. Developed by a group of four students—Om Shuryawanshi, Rupali Sonawane, Jalinder Tuplondhe, and Darshan Ahire—as part of their final year project, the robot signifies the students' dedication to supporting the agricultural community by offering practical solutions to farmers.

How the Krishi-Robot Helps Farmers

The Krishi-Robot is designed to perform several essential farming tasks:

Cutting and Ploughing: It can assist with cutting and ploughing processes, reducing the labor required for these tasks.

Weed Control: The robot can chop unnecessary grass growth, maintaining a clean and productive field.

Watering Crops: It can spray water on crops, ensuring even and efficient irrigation.

Pesticide and Fertilizer Application: The robot can spray pesticides and liquid fertilizers, promoting healthy crop growth and protecting against pests.

Key Features of the Krishi-Robot

Solar-Powered: The Krishi-Robot operates entirely on solar energy, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective. It has a 12V battery powered by a solar panel, ensuring sustainable energy use.

Obstacle Avoidance: Equipped with an ultrasonic sensor, the robot can detect and avoid obstacles, making it safer and more efficient in the field.

Pollution Control: Unlike other farming equipment that uses kerosene or petrol and is very noisy, the Krishi-Robot helps control noise and air pollution.

Future Enhancements and Community Impact

The students are planning to add more features to the Krishi-Robot, such as sowing capabilities. They also aim to connect with local farmers to provide direct support and gather feedback for further improvements.

"We wanted to make a project that can help farmers since we all come from farming families and understand their issues. This Krishi-Robot will help farmers in many ways and reduce the need for manual labor. After our exams, we plan to take this project to a bigger level and actually connect with farmers using the Krishi-Robot. Also, special thanks to R.A Tools company that helped us with the material used in the project and guidance about the project," said Om Suryawanshi.