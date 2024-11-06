Nashik Onion Prices Skyrocket to Rs 70 per Kg Amid Crop Delays from October Rain

Onion prices in Nashik have spiked to Rs 70 per kg due to a reduced supply. Heavy rainfall in October has delayed the arrival of the new red onion crop in the district, pushing its expected market entry by 2-4 weeks. Currently, only 4-5% of red onions are available in the market, causing significant shortages.

The summer onion stock, which typically supplements supply, is nearly depleted. This has driven wholesale prices to range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,500 per quintal. The districts of Niphad, Malegaon, Deola, Baglan, Dindori, and Sinnar experienced severe rainfall, leading to agricultural damage, including more than 2,200 hectares of red onion crops.

Normally, red onions reach the market around Diwali, but this year, their arrival will be delayed by at least two weeks. The onions currently arriving from farms are not fully mature and are available in limited quantities. Similar conditions in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have compounded the supply issues, contributing to the price increase.

With the supply lagging far behind demand, consumers are feeling the pinch, while farmers and traders hope for a quick recovery in the upcoming weeks.