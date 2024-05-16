Nashik Onion Theft Sends Shockwaves Within The Farming Community

In a distressing incident, approximately 30 to 40 quintals of onions were stolen from a farm in Ambasan village, Kalwan Taluka, Nashik district. The victim, Devidas Khor, discovered the theft late on the night of May 13. Praful Khor, a relative of Devidas, informed Lokmattimes.com about the unfortunate episode

According to Praful, Devidas had prepared about 30 quintals of onions for sale the next day and had loaded them onto trucks parked on his farm, located on the Nampur-Malegaon road, just 2 km from his home. Concerned about the possibility of his crop being damaged by an unexpected thunderstorm and heavy winds that night, Devidas rushed to his farm to protect the stock.

Upon arriving, Devidas found the trucks empty and the onions missing. The stolen onions, valued between Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000, dealt a significant financial blow to Devidas, who immediately reported the theft to the Nampur police station.Local police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for the theft. However, the incident has sparked widespread concern among farmers already grappling with challenges including low crop prices, export policies, transportation issues, and water shortages.