Nashik: Persistent Electricity Woes Continue for Dwarka and Indiranagar Residents

Over the past five years, residents of Dwarka and Indiranagar areas within Central Nashik constituency have been facing ongoing electricity challenges. On a daily basis, power disruptions persist for an average of seven hours, significantly impacting the lives of citizens who express frustration and a sense of neglect from local authorities. Despite numerous complaints lodged, residents report inadequate responses from concerned officials, exacerbating their plight.

"Power cuts have been an issue in our area for years. Despite being part of the city and having a large population, Indira Nagar always faces electricity problems. It affects our professional lives as well. The administration should first provide us with regular electricity and then think about smart meters. How will smart meters benefit us when the administration is unable to provide us with basic uninterrupted electricity supply?" said Ramiz Pathan, a resident of Indira Nagar.



Local leader MLA Vasant Gite, along with former mayor Vinayak Pandey, has voiced strong opposition, stating, “ Introducing smart prepaid meters will lead to further exploitation of citizens and increase mental stress. The Chief Distribution Engineer should first ensure a stable 24-hour power supply and maintain the current infrastructure before considering the implementation of smart meters.”

Gite warned that if immediate measures are not taken to address the electricity supply issues, a mass protest against Mahavitaran Company would be inevitable. Social workers were also present at the event to support the demands for better power management and accountability from the electricity distribution company.

The community hopes for a swift resolution to these long-standing issues to improve the quality of life and reduce the daily inconveniences caused by frequent power outages.

Gite Suggests 6-Point Plan to Improve Power Distribution System