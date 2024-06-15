Nashik: Persistent Electricity Woes Continue for Dwarka and Indiranagar Residents
By Chitra | Published: June 15, 2024
Over the past five years, residents of Dwarka and Indiranagar areas within Central Nashik constituency have been facing ongoing electricity challenges. On a daily basis, power disruptions persist for an average of seven hours, significantly impacting the lives of citizens who express frustration and a sense of neglect from local authorities. Despite numerous complaints lodged, residents report inadequate responses from concerned officials, exacerbating their plight.
"Power cuts have been an issue in our area for years. Despite being part of the city and having a large population, Indira Nagar always faces electricity problems. It affects our professional lives as well. The administration should first provide us with regular electricity and then think about smart meters. How will smart meters benefit us when the administration is unable to provide us with basic uninterrupted electricity supply?" said Ramiz Pathan, a resident of Indira Nagar.
Local leader MLA Vasant Gite, along with former mayor Vinayak Pandey, has voiced strong opposition, stating, “ Introducing smart prepaid meters will lead to further exploitation of citizens and increase mental stress. The Chief Distribution Engineer should first ensure a stable 24-hour power supply and maintain the current infrastructure before considering the implementation of smart meters.”
Gite warned that if immediate measures are not taken to address the electricity supply issues, a mass protest against Mahavitaran Company would be inevitable. Social workers were also present at the event to support the demands for better power management and accountability from the electricity distribution company.
The community hopes for a swift resolution to these long-standing issues to improve the quality of life and reduce the daily inconveniences caused by frequent power outages.
Gite Suggests 6-Point Plan to Improve Power Distribution System
- Bidirectional Supply of 33 KV Line : A bidirectional supply line should be provided to the Bharat Nagar substation. In the event of a power supply interruption on one line, the other line can be activated in an emergency, ensuring continuous electricity supply and preventing inconvenience to residents.
- Construction of New Substations : To meet future electricity demand, three new substations should be built in the Indiranagar, Dwarka, and Mumbai Naka areas.
- Increase Substation Capacity : The capacity of the substations at Bharat Nagar and Takli should be increased. Doubling the capacity of the transformers will prevent feeder overloads, reduce the risk of main wires burning, and ensure an uninterrupted power supply to consumers.
- Regulated Electricity Connections : When providing electricity connections to new projects under the substations, appropriate substations, feeders, and mini-pillars should be installed according to demand. Adhering to these regulations will prevent overloading of substations and feeders. New project connections should be approved based on the rules implemented by the Mahavitaran Company.
- Improved Complaint Response : Immediate responses should be ensured for complaints made at the Bharat Nagar and Dwarka Chamber Offices.
- Modern Communication Methods : Establish WhatsApp or Telegram groups to communicate with customers. These platforms can be used to inform all customers simultaneously about electricity supply updates or other business plans.