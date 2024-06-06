Nashik Plane Crash: Sukhoi 30 Incident Leaves Farmers in Niphad Struggling

The Sukhoi 30 plane crash on June 4th at Shirasgaon, Niphad, has inflicted a devastating blow on the farm fields of three local farmers, causing significant damage and financial loss. The crash occurred in the fields of Sukhdev More, Dnyaneshwar More, and Laxman More, leaving their farmland in dire straits. District Collector Jalaj Sharma has instructed officials to expedite compensation for the affected farmers, with preliminary reports indicating a loss of approximately ₹61.30 lakh.

The crash not only destroyed the crops but also caused considerable damage to farm infrastructure. Lokmattimes.com spoke with Laxman More, whose farm bore the brunt of the crash. "Even after two days, the wreckage of the plane remains in my field, and access to the site is restricted," More lamented. "Officials and leaders visit daily to assess the damage, but my farm is still occupied by the crashed plane, preventing me from even checking on my land. We had planted cabbage just 15 days ago, which was nearing harvest. Now, the entire crop is destroyed."

More added that the immediate aftermath of the crash saw over 100 people rushing to the site, further damaging the crops. "The visitors and onlookers trampled everything, smashing every single plant, even the helicopter which came to rescue pilots was also landed in the farm," he said.

The impact of the crash also severely affected the farm's irrigation system, including the water motor and electric poles. "We are facing severe water shortages for both drinking and our livestock since our main water source is completely damaged," More explained. The other two farmers, Sukhdev More and Dnyaneshwar More, also suffered extensive damage to their grape and tomato farms. The crash and the ensuing foot traffic destroyed their crops, leading to substantial financial losses.