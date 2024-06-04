Nashik Plane Crash: Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi 30 Aircraft Crashes, No Casualties (Watch Video)

An Air Force aircraft crashed in Nashik, specifically in the Shirasgaon area of Pimpalgaon. No lives were lost as the pilot managed to parachute to safety. Smoke can be observed in the vicinity of the crash site. The crash occurred suddenly around noon, with the aircraft breaking into two pieces and catching fire upon impact in a field at Shirasgaon. Fortunately, there were no casualties as there was no one present in the field at the time, and the pilot successfully ejected from the aircraft.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, pending investigation by the Air Force, although the aircraft involved is reportedly a Sukhoi 30.

A Sukhoi fighter jet crashed in a field in the Shirajgaon area of Niphad taluka, Nashik district. Fortunately, both pilots on board managed to bail out safely using parachutes.#Sukhoi#Shirajgaon#Nashik#FighterJetCrashed#FighterJet#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/BK12jitKGR — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 4, 2024

Following the incident, the Air Force's rescue team promptly responded, utilizing a helicopter to reach the location. Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire on the aircraft. Both pilots escaped using parachutes, resulting in no loss of life; however, one pilot sustained injuries. Initial reports suggest a technical malfunction as the likely cause of the crash.