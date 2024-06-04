Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: All You Need to Know How Your Vote is Counted

The results of the Lok Sabha elections, conducted in seven phases, will be announced on June 4. This 18th Lok Sabha election is crucial for the country, with a total of 543 constituencies determining the fate of the candidates and the government. Here’s how the vote counting process will unfold on June 4, starting at 8 am.

When are slips counted in VVPAT?

VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines are used to ensure voting accuracy. After casting a vote, a slip with the candidate's name, serial number, and symbol is generated and falls into the VVPAT. If there are doubts or allegations of miscalculation, the VVPAT slips are counted. The final result of the constituency is announced only after completing the VVPAT verification process.

What time does the counting of votes start?

The counting of votes starts at 8 am. Polling officers, candidates appointed by political parties, and counting agents arrive at the counting centre before 5 am and can be present at the counting table by 6 am.

Who is responsible for vote counting?

The Election Returning Officer (RO) is responsible for conducting elections and counting votes in a constituency. The RO is typically a government officer or a local authority nominated by the Election Commission in consultation with the State Government. Vote counting is done under the RO’s direct supervision. Assistant Election Officers may also supervise the counting if it occurs at multiple locations for one constituency.

Where is the vote counted?

The election decision officer, responsible for conducting the election in each constituency, can decide on venues such as government schools, colleges, or offices for counting votes. Usually, counting takes place in a single hall, but the number of halls and tables can be increased with prior Commission permission.

How many votes are counted in each round?

In each round, votes from 14 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are counted. Postal votes are counted first, followed by the EVM votes, which start 30 minutes later. After each round, the results from the 14 EVMs are announced.

Who can attend?

The Returning Officer appoints counting supervisors using a three-stage process. Candidates, their counting agents, and polling agents are present in the counting hall.

Statewide vote counting arrangements

In the state, vote counting for 48 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on 4,309 tables arranged in 289 halls, with 14,507 officers and employees appointed for the task. Heavy police presence has been deployed at all polling stations. As per the Election Commission rules, postal votes will be counted initially, followed by the EVM votes. The entire counting process in the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies will involve approximately 100,000 to 150,000 employees.