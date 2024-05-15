Nashik Power Cut: City To Experience Electricity Shutdown From May 15–18; Check Details

Residents of various areas falling under the CIDCO sub-division of Nashik City Division 1 will experience temporary electricity supply disruptions from May 15 to May 18, 2024. The scheduled power outages will occur daily between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. These interruptions are essential to facilitate maintenance and repair work on multiple electrical channels and systems. Activities during this period will include clearing tree branches encroaching on the electrical infrastructure and conducting other crucial maintenance tasks.

The City Division 1 of Mahavitran has requested consumers to be patient and cooperative during these essential maintenance activities. The specific areas and dates affected are as follows:

May 15:

11 K.V. Pratap Chowk

Pangremala

Kuber Lanes

Water Tank and premises on Govindnagar Electricity Channel

May 16:

11 K.V. Rana Pratap Chowk

Audumber Bus Stop

Prabhat Colony

State Bank

Life Care Hospital

Shivaji Bhaji Market

Burkule Nagar

Pangre Mala

Localities on Lekhanagar Vidyut Vahini

11 K.V. Vishwas Bank

Chandravel

Sunil Medical

Sharda Niketan

Indiranagar Tunnel

Datta Tire

Localities on Prakash Vidyut Vahini

May 17:

11 K.V. Ganapati MandirSagar Suite

Manohar Nagar

Sadguru

Sadashiv Nagar

Church Line

Kashikonagar

Localities on Sadguru Nagar Vidyut Vahini

11 K.V. BSNL Chowk on Pimprikar Vidyut Vahini

Pimprikar Hospital

Patil Classic

Reliance Apartments

Ashwini Hospital

Jogging Trunk and premises

May 18:

- 33 K.V. Ambad MIDC

- Marigo Building

- Upendra Nagar

- Uttam Nagar College

- Mahakali Chowk and surroundings on CIDCO Electricity Channel

Mahavitran has said the importance of these maintenance activities to ensure a more reliable and efficient electricity supply in the future. Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions to mitigate the inconvenience caused by these power outages. Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated.