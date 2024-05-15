Nashik Power Cut: City To Experience Electricity Shutdown From May 15–18; Check Details
By Chitra | Published: May 15, 2024 04:05 PM2024-05-15T16:05:09+5:302024-05-15T16:05:37+5:30
Residents of various areas falling under the CIDCO sub-division of Nashik City Division 1 will experience temporary electricity supply disruptions from May 15 to May 18, 2024. The scheduled power outages will occur daily between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. These interruptions are essential to facilitate maintenance and repair work on multiple electrical channels and systems. Activities during this period will include clearing tree branches encroaching on the electrical infrastructure and conducting other crucial maintenance tasks.
The City Division 1 of Mahavitran has requested consumers to be patient and cooperative during these essential maintenance activities. The specific areas and dates affected are as follows:
May 15:
- 11 K.V. Pratap Chowk
- Pangremala
- Kuber Lanes
- Water Tank and premises on Govindnagar Electricity Channel
May 16:
- 11 K.V. Rana Pratap Chowk
- Audumber Bus Stop
- Prabhat Colony
- State Bank
- Life Care Hospital
- Shivaji Bhaji Market
- Burkule Nagar
- Pangre Mala
- Localities on Lekhanagar Vidyut Vahini
11 K.V. Vishwas Bank
- Chandravel
- Sunil Medical
- Sharda Niketan
- Indiranagar Tunnel
- Datta Tire
- Localities on Prakash Vidyut Vahini
May 17:
- 11 K.V. Ganapati MandirSagar Suite
- Manohar Nagar
- Sadguru
- Sadashiv Nagar
- Church Line
- Kashikonagar
- Localities on Sadguru Nagar Vidyut Vahini
- 11 K.V. BSNL Chowk on Pimprikar Vidyut Vahini
- Pimprikar Hospital
- Patil Classic
- Reliance Apartments
- Ashwini Hospital
- Jogging Trunk and premises
May 18:
- 33 K.V. Ambad MIDC
- Marigo Building
- Upendra Nagar
- Uttam Nagar College
- Mahakali Chowk and surroundings on CIDCO Electricity Channel
Mahavitran has said the importance of these maintenance activities to ensure a more reliable and efficient electricity supply in the future. Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions to mitigate the inconvenience caused by these power outages. Your cooperation and understanding are greatly appreciated.