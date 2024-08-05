Nashik Rains: 12 Fishermen Trapped in Girna River Flood Rescued by Army Helicopter

It has been raining heavily in the Nashik district for the past three days, leading to a tremendous increase in water storage in the dams. As the seven dams of Nashik are currently discharging the water, the rivers are flooded. On Sunday, 12 people who went fishing got stuck in the water of the Girna River. Despite more tha n 15 hours passing, these 12 people remained stranded in the riverbed. They were eventually rescued by an army helicopter. This challenging situation left the 12 individuals deeply relievedonce they were safe.

Desperate efforts were made to save the 12 people trapped in the floodwaters of the Girna River at Malegaon in the district. They spent the entire night sitting on a rock as the water level continued to rise due to the heavy rains in Nashik district (Nashik Rain Update). The increasing water level made the rescue operation difficult.

Despite over 15 hours of effort, the 12 people could not be safely pulled out of the riverbed initially. The local administration, fire brigade, and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel made several attempts to evacuate them. The high flow of water in the riverbed posed significant obstacles. Nashik District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse and MLA Maulana Mufti Mohammad monitored the situation closely. Food was delivered to the trapped individuals. Malegaon Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav announced that the 12 people would be evacuated with the help of a helicopter in such an emergency situation. The rescue was successfully completed recently.

A team of SDRF from Dhule arrived at the scene at night to rescue the youths, but the darkness halted the rescue operation. The efforts resumed in the morning with the help of the fire brigade and local citizens. However, the rising floodwaters made the rescue operation challenging. Today, the 12 people were finally rescued with the help of an army helicopter. After 15 hours, the youth trapped in the floodwaters breathed a sigh of relief.