Nashik Reports First Dengue Death as City Braces for Monsoon Season

With the monsoon season looming, Nashik is grappling with a concerning uptick in dengue fever cases, resulting in the city's first dengue-related fatality this year. The deceased, a 50-year-old man from Govindnagar, has sparked widespread alarm among residents and health officials alike. The Health Department swiftly escalated its response to an 'alert mode' following the confirmation of 17 new cases in the first week of June alone. Since the start of the year, Nashik has reported 127 cases of dengue, prompting health authorities to send blood samples from affected areas to the sentinel lab at the district hospital for further analysis.

In response to the outbreak, health officials have launched a door-to-door inspection campaign in Govindnagar and surrounding areas to contain the spread of the disease. Dengue fever typically peaks in September and October, but this year's early onset has compounded public health concerns. Last year, Nashik recorded 1,191 cases of dengue, including three fatalities in December 2023. To preemptively address this year's surge, the Malaria Department of the Municipal Corporation has initiated immediate measures such as fumigation and germicidal spraying. The increased use of coolers and air conditioners during the hot summer months inadvertently created ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, contributing to the rise in dengue cases even before the monsoon's arrival. In May alone, Nashik reported 39 cases.

Adding to the health challenges, the simultaneous threat of swine flu and dengue fever has intensified efforts by city authorities to curb the spread of both diseases. The recent death in Govindnagar has spurred renewed efforts to safeguard public health. To mitigate further spread, the Municipal Corporation has intensified its efforts, conducting house-to-house inspections to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Notices have been issued to 92 residents for conditions conducive to mosquito breeding. The Health Department has urged citizens to take proactive measures, including regular emptying of stagnant water from coolers and containers, to help control the mosquito population and prevent additional cases of dengue. As Nashik prepares for the monsoon season, the city remains focused on preventing further spread of dengue and ensuring the health and safety of its residents.



