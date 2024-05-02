Nashik Revs Up for Green Transit: 50 Electric Buses to Roll Out Soon Under PM Amrut Scheme

Nashik gears up for a significant transformation in its public transportation system with the imminent introduction of 50 brand-new electric buses. This initiative, under the PM Amrut scheme, promises to usher in a cleaner and more efficient era of transportation across the city. The initial rollout of 50 electric buses will mark the first phase, with an additional 50 buses slated for deployment in the subsequent phase.

The buses will run under a contract by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), managed by Citilink. This setup will help save costs. Operating these electric buses will cost about Rs. 71 per kilometer. The grant will cover Rs. 24 of this, with the NMC paying the remaining Rs. 47. This investment shows Nashik's commitment to eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation.

The main aim of having electric buses is to reduce pollution and transportation expenses, in line with broader environmental and economic targets.

A special charging depot will be set up at Adgaon, funded by the NMC through the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Initially designed for 50 buses, it will later be expanded to accommodate up to 100 buses. NMC plans to spend about 6 crores on this charging infrastructure, showing its dedication to sustainable urban development.

Current Transport System of City:

Right now, Nashik mainly relies on Citilink buses for public transport. The NMC operates these buses through contracts, and they're essential for commuters.

Nashik has around 250 Citilink buses, with about 200 running on compressed natural gas (CNG) and 50 on diesel. These buses serve a big passenger base of 42,654 people covering 63 different routes in the city, making it easy for people to get around.

Despite being important, Citilink buses face problems like strikes and disruptions. Since starting in 2021, there have been 9 strikes, causing trouble for passengers.

To tackle these challenges, the state government has used the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA). This law aims to prevent sudden strikes by Citilink drivers and conductors, ensuring uninterrupted transportation services for Nashik's residents.

The arrival of 50 electric buses marks a big step towards sustainable transportation in Nashik. It'll mean cleaner air and better mobility for people in the city. Even though there are challenges, the government's efforts show its commitment to improving urban transportation. Nashik is heading towards a future with greener, more efficient, and people-friendly transportation options.