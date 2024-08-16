Nashik Shutdown: Tensions Escalate as Sakal Hindu Samaj's Bandh Sparks District-Wide Violence

Violence erupted in Nashik District today following a bandh called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, leading to clashes in several parts of the city. The bandh, organized to demand swift government action to protect Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, brought Nashik to a near standstill, with tensions running particularly high in the Old Nashik and Bhadrakali areas.

The violence erupted following a dispute in the Shalimar area, where a few shops remained open despite the bandh. Members of one group forced the shopkeepers to close, leading to a confrontation with another group. This altercation quickly escalated, resulting in aggressive standoffs between the two factions.

In response, additional police forces have been deployed, particularly in Old Nashik and Bhadrakali, where all lanes are now heavily patrolled. Both groups have shown aggressive behavior, with tensions boiling over into acts of violence.

The situation worsened when stone pelting began in Pimpalchowk, and banners of political leaders were torn down, further inflaming the unrest. Thousands of people from both sides have taken to the streets, contributing to the chaotic and dangerous environment.

The city is under a 80 percent strict shutdown, with all businesses, markets, and transport services completely halted. Authorities are working to contain the violence, but the situation remains precarious.

Residents are being urged to stay indoors and avoid the affected areas as police continue efforts to restore order.

