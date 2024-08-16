Nashik Bandh: Sakal Hindu Samaj’s Call Partially Shuts Down City; Markets and Transport Halted, Schools Unaffected

Nashik is experiencing a significant shutdown of 70 to 80% following a bandh called by the Sakal Hindu Samaj. Excluding emergency services, most of the city remains closed. Schools and colleges continue operations unaffected, but local markets, district markets, shops, and malls are shut for security reasons. The NMC's Citilinc bus services are temporarily suspended due to safety concerns, though private transport options are operating on a limited scale.

Amid escalating violence and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh following unrest over reservation issues, the Sakal Hindu Samaj Nashik District has announced a complete bandh in Nashik today (Friday, August 16, 2024). The agitation stems from widespread concerns over targeted attacks on Hindus, including killings, assaults on temples, and displacement of communities.

The call for the bandh comes as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh resigned amidst the chaos, leaving a vacuum of leadership amid escalating anarchy. Hindu communities in Bangladesh have faced severe violence, prompting demands for immediate intervention by the Indian government to ensure their safety.

The demands put forward by the Sakal Hindu Samaj include strict instructions to Bangladeshi authorities to halt attacks on Hindus, secure their properties and places of worship, and provide safe havens for those affected. Additionally, they seek swift compensation for losses incurred and the facilitation of shelter and asylum under the Citizenship Amendment Act for displaced Hindus seeking refuge in India.

The protest commenced with a rally in Nashik city from 12 noon to 2 pm, followed by a delegation proceeding to the Collector's office to submit their demands. Tight security measures, including armed police presence along the route, have been planned to ensure the safety of participants and maintain order during the demonstration.

The Sakal Hindu Samaj urges immediate attention to prevent further deterioration of the situation in Bangladesh and safeguard the Hindu community from escalating violence and persecution.