Nashik Traffic Update: Advisory for Eid-al-Adha 2024; Check Timings and Diversion Route

In preparation for Bakri Eid celebrations, the Nanmaj Pathan is scheduled to take place at the Shahajahani Eidgah ground on Timbak Road. Consequently, authorities have implemented traffic diversions affecting several major city routes for today.

Traffic Closures

Time: 7 AM to 1 PM

Affected Routes:

From Timbak Police Station to Mico Circle: Traffic will be completely closed on this stretch.

From Gadkari Chowk to Chandak Circle: Both sides of the road will be closed to traffic.

Traffic Diversions

Traffic from Old Nashik, Ganjamal, and Sarda Circle:

Vehicles will be diverted accordingly to manage the congestion.

Traffic from Chandak Circle:

Will be rerouted to Ahilyabai Marg and Kute Marg to ensure smooth flow.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and maintain order, barricades will be set up at around 12 locations. Police personnel will be deployed at these points to assist motorists and enforce the diversions.

List of Barricading Points:

1. Sarda Circle

2. Gadkari Chowk

3. Saint Francis School

4. Veer Savarkar Jaltaram Talav

5. Modak Circle

6. Anna Bhau Sathe Chowk

7. Khadkali Signal

8. CBS Signal

9. Mela Bus Stand

10. Tilak Wadi Signal

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid the affected areas. Allow extra travel time and follow the instructions provided by traffic police and signage. Use alternative routes wherever possible to minimize delays.

The city authorities appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the public during this important festive occasion. Let’s work together to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all.